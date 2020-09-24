AEW News: Thunder Rosa Pays Tribute to Road Warrior Animal on Dynamite, Clip From Eddie Kingston Promo

– Thunder Rosa paid tribute to Road Warrior Animal during her tag team match on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Rosa teamed with Hikaru Shida in a winning effort against Diamante and Ivelisse. Rosa came out with facepaint in the style of Animal, who passed away on Tuesday night. You can see her facepaint below:

– AEW posted a clip from Eddie Kingston’s promo on tonight’s show where he cut a promo about his match against Jon Moxley later in the match. You can see that clip below, in which Kingston explained why he deserved a title shot: