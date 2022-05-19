– Speaking to Forbes, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa discussed how long she wants to wrestle and more. Below are some highlights:

Thunder Rosa on how long she wants to wrestle: “I’m going to wrestle as long as possible, but I don’t think I want to be wrestling after I’m 45. I know some of my peers at that age and they’re still wrestling. I personally don’t want to because it’s very taxing on your body. I can wrestle to the caliber, to the level that I’ve been wrestling at, for another three to four years…But I also have to scale back and take care of my body.”

On how she feels physically right now: “My body feels 100 percent right now. I cannot tell you, for so long, I was in so much pain because I was wrestling so much. This schedule that we have, if you have a family, it’s really good because you get to spend more time with your family unless you’re like me and you’re a workaholic and you’re always working.”

On how she wants to use her platform to help others: “I love helping other people. If you ask me what drives me, that’s what it is. Yes, I want the money, I want the fame and everything. But the fact that I’m able to, with this platform, to be able to help others that [I] never would otherwise, it’s amazing.”