Thunder Rosa Praises AEW Debut Match for Mariah May

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa praised the AEW Dynamite in-ring debut for Mariah May last week. May beat Queen Aminata during the live broadcast. Thunder Rosa said on Mariah May (via WrestlingInc.com):

“This last segment on Dynamite, Mariah May was excellent. That’s the debut match. She did what she needed to do. The segment did what it needed to do. And then at the end of the segment, when she cut the promo, she was really funny. Now, she showed that she is a heel, right? They’ve taken her time to develop her, and they’ve taken the time to tell a story for her, which is so important, especially when you’re introducing new characters to the division. She has done a tremendous job on doing that.”