– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa discussed the new storyline for WWE NXT Superstar Ethan Page following his losses at NXT Deadline and last night’s edition of NXT TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Thunder Rosa on Ethan Page’s behavior after his loss on NXT: “For me, even in the ring, like, there was a disconnection when he was in the ring, wrestling this match. When I was watching it, I was like ‘Is he looking down?’ He wasn’t as engaged with the fans like he usually is, with his championship matches. And when he loses, he goes to the back and said what he said, I was like ‘Okay, that makes sense.’ So he took you on a rollercoaster yesterday, from the beginning, how he decided to have the match, before the match, when he has the match, and after he had the match. ”

On how good the Ethan Page storyline is: “Like, it was really good that…the story’s being told in three different ways, or even actually four different ways. And to the end, when he says ‘Is he going to turn babyface with this in the chase of looking for ‘Ego?’ That was my question afterwards, or if he was going to continue to be All Ethan heel. Cause it seems like it’s not working.”