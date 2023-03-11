Thunder Rosa Praises Orange Cassidy, Says She Learns A Lot From Watching Him

Thunder Rosa is a big fan of Orange Cassidy and notes that she learned a lot from watching the AEW International Champion. Rosa singled out Cassidy for praise on Busted Open Radio following his match with Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On watching Cassidy’s matches: “I’m glued to the monitor when I’m calling his matches… The whole entire match made sense — and I know it’s a hot take and some people don’t like Orange Cassidy because of his gimmick — but even with the gimmick he delivers every single week.”

on calling Cassidy’s matches: “For me, as a fan, as a commentator, calling his matches is a joy because I’m always learning something new. For me, on a personal level, any time I’ve had a question or having some issues in doing some stuff. He’s always available for anyone in the locker room to ask him any questions.”