– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Thunder Rosa praised the vignette on this week’s WWE NXT where Shawn Spears met NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo at a restaurant. Rosa compared it to a soap opera.

Thunder Rosa said on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I was watching [Shawn Spears on ‘WWE NXT’] and it was, like, ‘I am watching a soap opera right now,’ the acting was really, really good.” The former AEW Women’s World Champion continued, “If you don’t know what’s going on? It was just perfect because you can see the characters and then [he reveals Niko Vance]. It was just a really good 45 [seconds] to minute-fifteen.”

During the segment, Niko Vance was revealed as a new acolyte for Spears. Shawn Spears also said he wanted Brooks Jensen to get a shot against Tony D’Angelo for the title. You can see a video of the segment below.

