Thunder Rosa Gives Her Reaction To Cash Wheeler Arrest

As reported yesterday, Cash Wheeler was arrested last night for an aggravated assault with a firearm charge related to an incident on July 28. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Thunder Rosa gave her reaction to the news and said she felt for Wheeler and fans of FTR.

She said: “I hope Cash Wheeler is doing well and whatever happens, like, there will be more information later on probably disclosed, but this is what we have and like, uh, it’s a very touchy subject but I’m glad AEW issued a statement about it. I feel just like what the fans are feeling,” Rosa said. “I feel for the fans. I feel for Cash Wheeler because we don’t know the situation. I feel for his partner and, you know, It’s been a pleasure to work with them in ‘Collision’ and uh, and to see what I’ve seen over the past couple of weeks, and even years, like, working with them in AEW so … um, yeah, it’s really hard to talk about because I – again, we don’t – we don’t have any details and we don’t want to speculate.“