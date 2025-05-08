– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star and former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa spoke about wanting to put her hair on the line against a rival at AEW All In Texas in July. While she wouldn’t say who she was referring to, host Dave LaGreca guessed that it was her old rival, Dr. Britt Baker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Thunder Rosa on being willing to put her hair on the line at AEW All in Texas: “I’ve said it before. I’m willing to put my hair on the line at All In, with one person, but I don’t think she’s ready for it. It’s not been done in the United States, hair vs. hair match.”

On who she is referring to as her opponent: “I’m going to let you figure it out. There’s some blood here.”

On not being booked for AEW Grand Slam Mexico: “Talking about money left on the table. I would like to wrestle in Mexico, and I would like to wrestle in a championship match. If not [the AEW Women’s World Title] than the [CMLL Women’s Title].”

The former AEW Women’s World Champion competed in a Title Eliminator Fatal 4-Way bout on last night’s Dynamite, featuring Toni Storm, Penelope Ford, and Anna Jay. Toni Storm won the match. AEW All In Texas is scheduled for July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will air live on pay-per-view.