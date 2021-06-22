Thunder Rosa Recalls Her Lights Out Match With Britt Baker, Discusses Baker Becoming Champion

– Fightful recently spoke to wrestler Thunder Rosa, who discussed her feud with Dr. Britt Baker and their epic Lights Out Match, along with Britt Baker becoming the AEW Women’s World champion. Below are some highlights.

Thunder Rosa on the Lights Out Match: “You know, I wasn’t excited for what was about to happen because I know the expectations from this match was really high. Because one, we were the first women in the entire division to main event in AEW. So, it was historical. Two, to have a match of that sort has never been done before on TV. It was another tier of pressure. Three, the fact that you know you have to be very careful, as you know in professional wrestling, Knowing that your life and the life of another person is in your hands. It’s crazy. I step in the cage before and the cage is—you closed the door and you know you can kill somebody else or almost kill somebody else—and I know Britt said that she would have laid down and die for this match. You don’t know what you’re asking for,” Rosa says. “It’s not over. I have so much unfinished business. It’s not over.”

Thunder Rosa on Britt Baker becoming AEW champion: “I don’t want to say it’s hate, but the disrespect I felt after the Lights Out match, and I know it was historical for both of us. Because it wouldn’t happen if she wasn’t there and it wouldn’t have happened if I wouldn’t have been there. It would have been completely different. I just feel that I was robbed a little bit even though I was the winner. There’s a lot of things adding up. She’s the face of the women’s division. Congratulations are in order. You work your ass off. But, I think she has been going through tribulations on her own and I give her kudos for that. But me, as Thunder Rosa, everybody knows my story. I don’t think there is somebody that has struggled so much to be where I am and even now, working in two different companies, I’m still struggling to get that respect that I deserve. It’s not because you’re giving it to me. It’s because I earn it. Every single time I step in the ring. In Dark, in Elevation, on Dynamite and NWA. [I don’t put crappy matches.] I work my ass off and yes, I put my life in danger every single match I step in there. Not only one.”