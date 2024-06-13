Thunder Rosa Recalls Meeting Rey Mysterio For First Time

Thunder Rosa met Rey Mysterio for the first time back in 2015, and she recently looked back on the experience. Rosa spoke with Maria Menounos’ Heal Squad and talked about meeting the WWE Hall of Famer in Los Angeles at a Lucha Underground taping.

“When I met him, he had no mask and I remember I was in the waiting room and he came to the side and he’s like, ‘Hi, I’m Oscar,'” Rosa recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “I was like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you,’ and then three seconds later I was like, ‘Rey Mysterio!’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, that’s me.'”

She continued, “He was so kind and watching him and like the perfection and like the timing and just everything about him, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m in the presence of royalty.’ You know, it was just … it was really cool. It was the best experience for me as a performer and also as a wrestler because their tenacity and, like, their perfection of some of the people that I work with really motivated me to do better and to be more, and to like really — it was like a fast track to everything else that I was going to do in life.”