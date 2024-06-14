Thunder Rosa Recalls Her MMA Fight, First Wrestling Trip To Japan

Thunder Rosa recently looked back at her short-lived MMA career as well as her first-ever experience heading to Japan to wrestle. The AEW star talked about those moments in her career during her interview on Maria Menounos’ Heal Squad, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her MMA fight for Combate Americas in 2019: “I remember all my family … my son was in the front row,” Rosa said. “The only thing I could think is, ‘Don’t get knocked out, and don’t get too bloody because your son is there and you’ll get embarrassed.’ That’s the only thing I can think of. They close the door and they put the lock in there, and I remember one of my friends says, ‘When that happens, you’re going to feel the closest to god that you ever felt.’ I swear to god it was true. There was no way to run away, you cannot run away … you’re just there, your opponent, and god.”

On touring with STARDOm in 2015: “On my fourth match I got a major concussion and I was out for a whole month. That company was going through a transition, so the old trainer quit and then they had somebody new, and then they brought some veterans. I didn’t really know, I live in America so it’s different, I totally did something terrible to one of my Senpai … I didn’t sell, and I got concussed.”