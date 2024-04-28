Thunder Rosa Responds To Getting Attacked By Deonna Purrazzo on Rampage, Purrazzo Plans To Be An Anti-Hero

During last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, Thunder Rosa defeated Deonna Purrazzo, but their issues didn’t end there. Purrazzo attacked Rosa after the match and the brawl continued. AEW shared a video on social media of Rosa reacting to the attack and promised that she wasn’t done with Purrazzo either.

She said: “Deonna, I guess you don’t like to lose. You know what? It’s not my fault that you don’t have the championship. It’s not my fault that you lost to Antonia. But it is my fault that you lost to me tonight. La Virtuosa is your nickname. La Mera Mera es mi vida. It’s my life. I had no problem beating you in a wrestling match and I am going to have absolutely no problem beating you in a fight.”

Meanwhile, Purrazzo also commented on the attack.

She said: ““You want an explanation for what happened tonight? Take a look at the last two months. I brought Thunder Rosa in to be my equalizer. But Thunder Rosa can’t help but make everything about her. No one else in our women’s division can shine unless Thunder Rosa is shining. She wants to bitch and moan about how I lost at Revolution. My time is over. I need to move on. But at Dynasty… Thunder Rosa, you lost. Except I took out Luther and Mariah May to give you a clear, a clear shot to the AEW Women’s World Championship, which meant I was next. I was doing you a favor and if you want to take that personally, you want to make me the anti-hero, then I’ll be the anti-hero. Thunder Rosa, I promise you, I promise you, you are not going to like the person you meet next.”