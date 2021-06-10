Thunder Rosa Responds to Triple H Comments, Says Best Women’s Wrestlers Aren’t In One Company

Thunder Rosa saw Triple H’s comments that the best women’s wrestlers are in WWE, and she says they’re not all in one place. As reported earlier today, the WWE executive was on a media call to promote NXT Takeover: In Your House and when asked about NWA doing an all-women’s PPV, he said, “If you want to wrestle the best women in the world, come to WWE. That’s where they are. If you want to go elsewhere and say that they are, that’s an opinion, and you can. I’m all for it and one of the biggest drivers of it … In my opinion, the best female performers in the world are in WWE and if they are not, they want to be.”

Soon after Rosa posted to Twitter to write:

“The Best Female Wrestlers are not located in one company not even in one country. They are spread over many companies and many countries! Talented women across the Globe!”

You can see her post below, along with a reply by Deonna Purrazzo agreeing: