Thunder Rosa Retains Women’s World Championship At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (Clips)
Thunder Rosa remains your AEW Women’s World Champion after defeating Toni Storm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Rosa pinned Storm on Sunday’s PPV, pinning her after a Final Reckoning to retain her championship. You can check out some clips from the bout below.
Rosa’s title reign now stands at 101 days, having won the title from Britt Baker on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Our ongoing live coverage of Forbidden Door is here.
All business for the challenger #ToniStorm tonight at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/LqLCVMJwJN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
Heavy hands by the champ @thunderrosa22 here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order it now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/oNHSEzsBFt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
Things are getting nasty here between #ToniStorm and @thunderrosa22! Order #ForbiddenDoor right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/7G1mfFDvQQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
German suplex on to the apron by #ToniStorm! Order it now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/iBDu73Nk5s
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
Hip attack right on target by #ToniStorm! Order #ForbiddenDoor right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/kp6oH5yXuL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
A page out of @DustinRhodes' playbook by the #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/c5upoGDt5l
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022
