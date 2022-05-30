wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Retains Women’s Title At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)
She had a hell of a fight on her hands, but Thunder Rosa walked away from AEW Double Or Nothing with her Women’s World Title reign intact. Rosa defeated Serena Deeb during Sunday’s PPV to retain her championship, and you can see the highlights below.
Rosa’s title reign is now 72 days old, having won the title from Britt Baker at the St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.
It's #TheProfessor of Professional Wrestling, @SerenaDeeb! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/00ytoLk3Zh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Your #AEW Women's World Champion, @thunderrosa22, is here to defend her title tonight at Double or Nothing! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/x1BsM2EODV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Champion @thunderrosa22 putting the hurt on @SerenaDeeb in the early moments of this title match! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/3mgjomoygm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Shades of @Thunderrosa22's mentor @DustinRhodes! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/uMLWTdivZm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@thunderrosa22 sends @serenadeeb face first into the turnbuckle! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/Gz5Rg43oL6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Flying Octopus Hold by @serenadeeb, putting @thunderrosa22 in a precarious position here in this Championship Match! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/1baQdMAeFG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
And now both competitors are down! Both @Thunderrosa22 and @serenadeeb giving it their all. Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/1X6aNUDP5m
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Can @SerenaDeeb snatch the victory here?! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/6i0xUEnlSi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
The Champion @thunderrosa22 holding nothing back in this Women's World Title match! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/QvT0Ozp8UI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
