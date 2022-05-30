Thunder Rosa Retains Women’s Title At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)

She had a hell of a fight on her hands, but Thunder Rosa walked away from AEW Double Or Nothing with her Women’s World Title reign intact. Rosa defeated Serena Deeb during Sunday’s PPV to retain her championship, and you can see the highlights below.

Rosa’s title reign is now 72 days old, having won the title from Britt Baker at the St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.