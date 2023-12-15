wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa Hopes To Return To AEW at San Antonio Collision

December 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Thunder Rosa AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Image Credit: AEW

AEW Collision will be heading to San Antonio on December 23, and Thunder Rosa hopes she is able to return on that episode. In an interview with the San Antonio Express (via Fightful), Rosa spoke about her hope to make her wrestling comeback in her home state.

She said: “There was hope ‘Maybe I can do it in Oakland.’ It’s in God’s hands right now. If it’s in God’s hands, I return on December 23. I think that would be such a blessing. I would be doing it again in front of my people. People that have been with me throughout this whole entire journey, the good and bad moment. What better way than to repay them with a happy moment. At the end of the day, I return, and life has given you another opportunity to do something you love is such a blessing.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Thunder Rosa, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading