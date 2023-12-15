Thunder Rosa Hopes To Return To AEW at San Antonio Collision

AEW Collision will be heading to San Antonio on December 23, and Thunder Rosa hopes she is able to return on that episode. In an interview with the San Antonio Express (via Fightful), Rosa spoke about her hope to make her wrestling comeback in her home state.

She said: “There was hope ‘Maybe I can do it in Oakland.’ It’s in God’s hands right now. If it’s in God’s hands, I return on December 23. I think that would be such a blessing. I would be doing it again in front of my people. People that have been with me throughout this whole entire journey, the good and bad moment. What better way than to repay them with a happy moment. At the end of the day, I return, and life has given you another opportunity to do something you love is such a blessing.“