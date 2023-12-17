Thunder Rosa Returns on AEW Collision, Saves Abadon From Julia Hart & Skye Blue

There were two developments following Abadon’s win on AEW Collision, but the biggest was the return of Thunder Rosa. Abadon defeated Jazmin Allure and was once again confronted by Julia Hart. The two brawled before Skye Blue, who had been an enemy of Hart, came out. She attacked Abandon and it became 2-on-1 until Thunder Rosa returned for the save.

Rosa has been out of action since August of 2023 as she had been dealing with a back injury. She made a brief cameo this past May, before the launch of Collision.