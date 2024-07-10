wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa Reveals Plan to Give Ethan Page Action Figure to New NXT Champ’s Enemies

July 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ethan Page WWE NXT 7-9-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa recently shared an amusing exchange with newly crowned NXT World Champion Ethan Page on social media. Thunder Rosa noted that she’d find an action figure of Ethan Page and give to his enemies so they can perform vodoo magic on it.

Thunder Rosa wrote, “I’m going to be doing a toy hunt looking for your figure… so I can give it to your enemies and they can do voodoo on you sir…” Page later responded, “WTF.” You can view that exchange below.

Page won the WWE NXT Championship last Sunday at NXT Heatwave, winning a Fatal 4-Way match against Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, and Je’Von Evans to become the new champion.

