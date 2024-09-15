Thunder Rosa Reveals She’s Recovering From a Concussion

– During today’s edition of Busted Open RadioAEW star and former Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa revealed that she’s recovering from a recent concussion injury. She also noted that she expects to be out of action “a couple weeks.”

Thunder Rosa said on the injury (via POST Wrestling), “If you feel like you have a concussion, make sure you stop. Don’t get in there. It’s not worth it. I can tell you, I’m right now, I’m suffering a concussion, so I’m gonna be out for a little bit, for a couple weeks.” She also revealed that she is looking to contact former WWE wrestler Chris Nowinski, who now works as a neuroscientists and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Thunder Rosa returned to the ring late last year after devastating back injury kept her on the shelf for over a year. She last wrestled on the August 31 edition of AEW Collision, competed in a Fatal 4-Way #1 Contendership Match that was won by Hikaru Shida. The match also featured Queen Aminata and Serena Deeb.