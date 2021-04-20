wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19 Earlier This Year
April 20, 2021 | Posted by
– During a recent Q&A session with Pro Wrestling Junkies, AEW wrestler Thunder Rosa revealed (via Fightful) that she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. Thankfully, Rosa was able to get through the COVID diagnosis, and she’s now been vaccinated.
Rosa stated, “I traveled the whole pandemic. Unfortunately, I got COVID at the beginning of the year. I was able to go through it well and now I got my vaccine. I’m waiting to get the other one and I’m still being cautious.”
Thunder Rosa is currently signed with NWA, but she also continues to work in AEW as well.
More Trending Stories
- Hamilton’s New Japan Road to Wrestling Dontaku 2021 – Night Eight 04.20.2021 Review
- 411’s Raw Talk Report: Damian Priest on His Goals, Charlotte Flair Suspended & Fined
- Bully Ray Compares Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair’s Staredown to Hogan and Andre, Praises Women’s Division
- Cinta de Oro Says WWE ‘Doesn’t Care’ About Mexican Wrestlers, Says Mexican Talent Isn’t Happy in WWE