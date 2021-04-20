Thunder Rosa Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19 Earlier This Year

– During a recent Q&A session with Pro Wrestling Junkies, AEW wrestler Thunder Rosa revealed (via Fightful) that she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. Thankfully, Rosa was able to get through the COVID diagnosis, and she’s now been vaccinated.

Rosa stated, “I traveled the whole pandemic. Unfortunately, I got COVID at the beginning of the year. I was able to go through it well and now I got my vaccine. I’m waiting to get the other one and I’m still being cautious.”

Thunder Rosa is currently signed with NWA, but she also continues to work in AEW as well.