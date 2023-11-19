Thunder Rosa Thinks Ronda Rousey Would Be a Great Addition For AEW

Thunder Rosa is all for the notion of Ronda Rousey signing with AEW. Rousey made her ROH debut at Friday’s ROH taping, and while Tony Khan said last night that Rousey isn’t signed to AEW or ROH, Rosa noted on Busted Open Radio that Rousey could be good for the women’s division.

“It’s a great addition to the women’s division,” Rosa said (per Wrestling Inc). “Anybody that’s signed to AEW, bring something positive to the locker room and bring something better to the locker room. For me, that’s a bottom line. Business-wise, yeah, we want them to sell tickets and bring the buzz.”

Rosa added, “In terms of having a co-worker that you feel comfortable working with, it’s definitely bringing that positiveness to the locker room.”