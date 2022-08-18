Thunder Rosa Says Sasha Banks & Naomi ‘Set The Tone’ With Raw Walkout

Thunder Rosa recently shared her thoughts on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of Raw back in May. The AEW Women’s World Champion was speaking with 1140 AM recently and was asked about the duo’s walkout which led to their being indefinitely suspended.

“She made that statement and it paid off for her, but for some people it wouldn’t pay off because they don’t have that status,” Rosa said (per Wrestling Inc). “When you have that option, and you can make that statement, go for it, because that’s going to really set the tone for a lot of other people.”

Banks and Naomi exited the show in May due to their issues with creative plans for them and the women’s tag team division. There have been reports that the two may be returning to WWE, though that has yet to be confirmed.