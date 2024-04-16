Thunder Rosa Says ‘Delusional Toni Storm’ Has ‘Lost Her Mind’

– During a recent interview with the KiddChris Show, former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa discussed her upcoming title challenge against Toni Storm. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Thunder Rosa on her title bout against Toni Storm: “I’m going to be on a pay-per-view in two weeks. I have not been on a pay-per-view in two years. This means a lot. This championship match means a lot because it’s that’s redemption of… It’s been a fight within myself the past two years to regain what I never lost. It’s very important to say that I never lost this, I had to relinquish because of an injury.”

On Toni Storm’s delusions: “Delusional. She should be ‘Delusional Toni Storm.’ The woman [drank] so much in her lifetime that she lost her mind. She’s absolutely delusional. Everything that comes out of her … mouth, it’s crazy. She might have some sort of disease. She even described it one time when she was on commentary … She lost her mind.”

Thunder Rosa faces Toni Storm later this month at AEW Dynasty for the AEW Women’s World Title. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 21 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. AEW Dynasty will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.