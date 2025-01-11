Thunder Rosa Says FTR’s Work Is ‘Always on Point’

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Thunder Rosa praised the work of FTR in their recent Fight for the Fallen matchup, teaming with Adam Copeland (aka Cope) against The Death Riders. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Thunder Rosa on FTR: “One of the things that I really, really like about FTR is that, no matter who they put them with, they’re always on point. A lot of the matches that stood out to me [in 2024] was when we started Collision, and the one-hour matches that they were doing with Juice [Robinson] and [The Bang Bang Gang]. They were freaking amazing. And a lot of it … was called in the ring. And you can even see that. That’s how good those guys are.”

On Adam Copeland competing for the AEW World Title: “Now having Cope as one of the ones who is trying to get this title, it makes him more realistic that there would be some change in the next couple weeks, or at least towards the next pay-per-view. I am excited, ’cause I know he was [TNT Champion], now he can be an AEW World Champion.”