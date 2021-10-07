wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Says Mission Pro Wrestling Will Return To Touring Next Year
October 7, 2021 | Posted by
During a Highspots Sign It Live appearance (via Fightful), Thunder Rosa said that her company Mission Pro Wrestling will return to live touring next year after running shows at outdoor festivals.
She said: “We were. They were a lot of fun. Unfortunately, there was some issues with the organizers and we have to stop for now, but we’re probably going to start going back on the road again in 2022.“