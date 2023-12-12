– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa recently spoke to NBC 4 San Antonio to promote the upcoming AEW Collision coming to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on December 23. During the interview, Rosa noted that she’s “ready” to return to the ring.

Thunder Rosa stated, “I am ready. Whenever (I get) that call and, you know, my boss says ‘It’s time for you to return.'” She continued, “I am super excited and I can not wait to show to the world and all you fans that have been supporting all this time that I am ready and I have a lot more to give.”

The former champion has been out of action since August 2022 due to a back injury. According to NBC News 4 San Antonio’s story on Thunder Rosa, she’s going to be returning to wrestle on the December 23 event. Rosa was also featured in a video from AEW advertising the event two days ago.