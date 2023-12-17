– During Busted Open Radio, AEW star Thunder Rosa commented on the burgeoning feud between CM Punk and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. According to Rosa, Punk is going to get payback on Rollins for some of his past statements, like the time Rollins called CM Punk a “cancer.”

Speaking on Seth Rollins and CM Punk, Rosa stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “[Rollins] called [Punk] a ‘cancer’ when he was not in the company. When somebody calls you a cancer, that’s a big statement. F*** around and find out. These two f***ed around and found out.”

CM Punk is currently slated to compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at next month’s event. It’s scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.