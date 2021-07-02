Thunder Rosa Says She Cringes Watching Her Old Lucha Underground Stuff

In an interview with Fightful, Thunder Rosa spoke about her time in Lucha Underground and said that she cringes looking back at her work for the company. Here are highlights:

On looking back at Lucha Underground: “I cringe, I cringe, I cringe. I’m just so, like, not confident. I think it was because I was still developing the character and when you’re developing a character that is not you, as you can see—even -1 asked me right now, ‘Thunder Rosa, why do you always have the face paint on?’ I was like, ‘Cause I live the gimmick, brother.’ So, I wasn’t living the gimmick with the mask. It was very challenging, like everything. Learning a new language is lucha libre, learning a new style of wrestling, talking to all these veterans and not feeling like I belong there because I was so young and so green. It was culture shock. Completely. Which, I had to learn real quick that the reason I was there was because I had the ‘it’ factor and someone saw it and I have to accept that. So, when I did that I started getting more comfortable and Kobra Moon actually got over, especially with the storyline that I have.”

On who helped her early in her career: “Chris Dejoseph. He saw me, he came and talked to me and then we had a conversation. He said, ‘You just have that ‘it’ factor. I cannot pinpoint it right now, but if nobody believes in you, I do believe in you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ Then from there it was on. I love being in front of the cameras. I love acting. I love the fact that I was able to do English and Spanish. I was one of the very few that could do that. For me, it was to adapt or die and I had to adapt to my environment, and that’s what I did.”