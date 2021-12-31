wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Says She Needs Backup In AEW
On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Martinez made her AEW return by helping Jade Cargill win a match against Thunder Rosa. The two attacked Rosa after the match before Ruby Soho made the save. In spite of this, Thunder Rosa still believes she needs some backup in the company.
She wrote on Twitter: “I need some back up in @AEW tired of these 3 on 1 matchup’s! #AEW”
I need some back up in @AEW tired of these 3 on 1 matchup's #AEW!#AEWDYNAMITE
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) December 30, 2021
