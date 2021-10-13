Thunder Rosa Says She Succeeds When Her MPW Wrestlers Succeed

In an interview with Fightful, Thunder Rosa spoke about the success of the young talents in Mission Pro Wrestling and how she feels like she succeeds when they do. Here are highlights:

On the success of the MPW wrestlers: “We’re really happy for them because I think if they succeed, I succeed too. I wanna make sure that in the future that I help as many deserving young talent as I can. We are doing our best to see and to watch tape to make sure that people are being booked for the right reasons. That we’re giving them that platform where they can perform the way they will never be able to because I know a lot of people are watching our stuff. Especially having them in Title Match Network. We are the most-watched show in the network and they have almost two million viewers. So, that’s pretty awesome. Even the guys, I was talking about this in my show the other day, the guys are being booked, too. So, it’s good things. I’m hoping in the future we develop more people and they’ll be able to get more platforms in different places.”

On if the talent are business-minded: “From talent, not quite yet. I think a lot of the talent are very, very young. If they are business-minded, I would say probably Holidead and Jennacide are the ones who are the most because they’re some of the oldest—and La Rosa Negra, of course, who is running the women’s division in Puerto Rico from a new place they just created. So those are the ones I see with intentions of doing different things that are not so related to the ring.”