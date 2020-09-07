Thunder Rosa Says She Turned Down WWE Tryout As A Referee

In an interview with Fightful, Thunder Rosa revealed that she turned down a tryout with WWE last year, which would have only been in the role of a referee. Here are highlights:

On turning down a WWE tryout: “I was supposed to go, last September, for a referee try out. That was like a week before I signed my contract for MMA. That was in WWE. Dorian, the hurricane, happened and my things kept getting canceled, getting canceled and then I was getting too close for me to sign my contract for my fight and I was already training. I had like three months training. I was like, “I can’t wait.” One week’s too long for me not to train. I just sent them an e-mail saying, “Thanks for the opportunity, hopefully we can work something out in the future,” and I left it as that. That happened my career skyrocketed ‘cause we made it happen. But, yeah, man. It’s insane. But, other than that, I never got any e-mails or interest or nothing.”

On her approach to finding work: “One thing I will tell you, too, I’m very particular about. I don’t ask. I don’t beat on people’s DMs. I don’t ask. If you don’t want me, no matter how many times I send you an e-mail, you probably will give me a try-out because you’re tired of me. But, I don’t ask. My talent, my work, and my work ethic is gonna speak volumes. When they see that in person and they see people that work in the company talking about my work ethic, then I know things are gonna happen for me and they will come and be like, “Hey, Thunder, are you interested in working our show this time?” “Absolutely, let me see if I’m not into a contract, then we can do it.” If not, it’s just like, “I can’t, I’m under contract. Let’s talk about it another time.” But, that’s always been my mentality with absolutely everything I’ve done. If it’s for me, if it’s written in my destiny, it will be for me. That’s why I’ve worked so hard all the time and I continue to work hard, and I will continue to work hard until I retire.”