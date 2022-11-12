Thunder Rosa Says She’s Able To Jog Again After Back Injury, Address Recent Rumors

In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Thunder Rosa addressed her physical health, as she’s been dealing with a back injury for months. She also spoke about rumors and gossip being spread about her online and why she doesn’t engage with it. Here are highlights:

On how her back is holding up: “I’m doing really well. This week we did some good progress. I started running for the first time in almost three months. So, the physical activity is getting a little bit bigger and I’m allowed to do a lot more stuff than before. I’m not allowed to lift yet, I’m not allowed to do a lot of stuff. I’m not allowed to wrestle still. But we’re making progress and the fact that I can actually jog for seven minutes on and off, for me, it’s huge because I have not been able to do that.”

On what it’s like dealing with a back injury: “I have spoken to other patients that have had similar injuries that I have at the place that I go to. For a lot of us, you know, everybody’s different, it’s hit and miss when you’re talking about lower back injuries, always. You have to be very careful because you can injure it again. You utilize your back for everything. So I’m really hopeful that things will continue to progress the way they are,” she said. “We’re taking our time, and we’re taking all the measures that I need to take to stay safe. Like I said, I’m really thankful that I’m allowed to go and do signings still, but I have to, again, be very careful, because my back gets irritated really easily. I don’t want to get a huge setback that is gonna take me from doing the basic stuff, cleaning my house, you know, taking care of like walking my dog, and all that stuff. Because you can really reinjure yourself. But I still don’t have like a set time yet, but again, I’m working really hard to get better, physically and mentally. Because mentally, injuries can take a toll. I’m really happy that I can do that. I shared that with my family yesterday, and they’re all excited. The fact that I can do more physical activity to me is huge. Because when that is taken away from you, and you are forced to be sitting at home or to be chilling, I’m just cooking like a maniac. It’s hard on any athlete, but I’m really excited that I know when I come back, I’m gonna come back a lot stronger in many aspects than then when I left before.”

On dealing with spreading rumors on Twitter: “I guess I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and I’ve been doing a lot of researching. I feel that certain people in top positions, like me being the first Latina, Mexican-born wrestler to be in this position in the history of professional wrestling, of course there’s going to be a lot of opposition. It is important that I maintain my ground, because like I was saying, being the first, you will be scrutinized. You will be questioned. I guess people want you to shake and people want you to fail but the purpose in my life is bigger than bickering on Twitter or trying to defend myself. I know who I am. My family, my friends and those who have empowered me to be in the position that I am, they know. Mistakes are being made, that’s completely true. I just have to keep moving forward because if I continue to fight and continue to do this, it’s just going to affect my self-esteem. It’s going to affect my family and it’s gonna affect what I’ve been working on very hard in the last ten years and that is to bring representation to a business who for so long didn’t have representation. Yes I’m going to take a lot of punches and yeah sometimes when you’re in the heat of the moment, you want to say a bunch of stuff, but what’s the reason? That’s gonna defeat the purpose. You have to take accountability of your actions, of what you’ve done or haven’t done and move on. If some people can’t move on from that, that’s on them.

