Thunder Rosa Says She’s ‘Coming Back Soon’ But Doesn’t Have a Timeframe

Thunder Rosa has given an update on her recovery from injury, noting that she is “coming back soon.” The AEW Women’s World Champion took to her Instagram on Friday to from Tijuana to give an update on her return to the ring.

“Shoutout to the whole AEW Women’s Division, you guys are doing great, you know” Rosa said. “But I’m getting better. Time is coming. I’m coming back soon… I know you guys are really eager to know when I’m coming back. The news will come later, I’m sorry I don’t have a timeline. I just want to thank everyone for being so happy to see me, and asking to come back.”