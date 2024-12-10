– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Thunder Rosa shared high praise for the athleticism of the WWE NXT women’s division. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Thunder Rosa on the WWE NXT women’s division: “The fact that some of the matches are better than the male matches consistently every week, that’s saying something. From what Evolution was meant to be when [WWE] did that show, to what it is right now, especially in WWE, it’s night and day. The amount of athleticism that exists in the women’s division is incredible.”

On the NXT women carrying the show: “You have really good women who are excellent at cutting promos, and they’re extremely charismatic and extremely entertaining, so we are at another level. That’s why I said that the competition is so high — that makes us all excel on what we do, and it’s amazing when you have that kind of environment, and then you can thrive on that environment, which is what they’re doing in ‘NXT.’ All these women are thriving because they’re getting that opportunity to get all the reps that they need to become superstars.”