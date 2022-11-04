Thunder Rosa Set For Meet and Greet This Weekend

AEW has announced that Thunder Rosa and the Lucha Bros are set for a meet and greet this weekend in Texas. This will be Rosa’s first appearance for anything AEW-related since taking time off in August for a back injury. She is the AEW Women’s Champion, with Toni Storm currently holding the interim title.

The announcement reads: “Dallas!! @champssports is giving early access to YOU for the first drop of the Diadora x AEW: Player Edition. Come purchase either of the Lucha Bros inspired shoes on 11/5 at Champs Sports @ Shops at Park Lane, for a meet & greet with the Lucha Bros or Thunder Rosa on 11/6.”