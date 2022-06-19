Thunder Rosa Set To Compete At Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling Summer Sun Princess ’22

Thunder Rosa is returning to Tokyo Joshi Pro, as she’s set to compete at the company’s Summer Sun Princess ’22 event. TJPW announced on Sunday that Rosa will face off with Miyu Yamashita at the July 9th show. This marks Rosa’s first TJPW match since January 2020, when she won the International Princess Title from Maki Itoh. She eventually relinquished the title due to the pandemic.

【速報】

『SUMMER SUN PRINCESS '22』

☆7月9日(土)大田区総合体育館

サンダー・ロサvs山下実優

She will be facing Miyu Yamashita at Summer Sun Princess '22. The whole world will have their eyes on this match!

