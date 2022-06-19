wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa Set To Compete At Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling Summer Sun Princess ’22

June 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Thunder Rosa Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Image Credit: Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling

Thunder Rosa is returning to Tokyo Joshi Pro, as she’s set to compete at the company’s Summer Sun Princess ’22 event. TJPW announced on Sunday that Rosa will face off with Miyu Yamashita at the July 9th show. This marks Rosa’s first TJPW match since January 2020, when she won the International Princess Title from Maki Itoh. She eventually relinquished the title due to the pandemic.

