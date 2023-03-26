wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa Shares Clip of Second Single From Upcoming Album

March 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Thunder Rosa Combate Global Image Credit: Combate Global

– AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa shared a clip from the recording of her second single from her upcoming music album on Twitter. You can check out the new clip below.

Thunder Rosa wrote in the caption, “Recording my second single of my album. More music soon. #music #NewMusic #Musica #MusicaRanchera”

