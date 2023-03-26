wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Shares Clip of Second Single From Upcoming Album
March 26, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa shared a clip from the recording of her second single from her upcoming music album on Twitter. You can check out the new clip below.
Thunder Rosa wrote in the caption, “Recording my second single of my album. More music soon. #music #NewMusic #Musica #MusicaRanchera”
Recording my second single of my album. More music soon.#music #NewMusic #Musica #MusicaRanchera pic.twitter.com/oRoxIDPFzr
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 26, 2023
