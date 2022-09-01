Thunder Rosa Shares Update on Her Injury Recovery

– During an interview with the Gimme a Hull Yeah! Wrestling Podcast, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa discussed her injury and offered an update on her rehab and recovery. She stated the following (Fightful):

“I just came out of therapy, it’s my second day officially doing therapy for my injuries. I feel better. I walked out saying I do feel better. We’ll see later. It’s going to take a little while, definitely. It is positive because I know I can heal, that’s always a positive. In every other aspect, it is a positive because I get a chance to really think about the future, my present, and really reflect on the past and see what worked and what didn’t work.”

As noted, Thunder Rosa is currently out of action due to a back injury. AEW will crown an interim champion this Sunday at All Out in a Fatal 4-Way match featuring Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida. When Rosa is ready to return,s he will face the interim champion to re-unify the titles.