– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, wrestler Thunder Rosa discussed Penta making his WWE debut earlier this month, and how Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) was mentioned during one of Penta’s matches on Raw, which shocked Rosa.

Thunder Rosa spoke on her shock of hearing RevPro mentioned by WWE, noting how the current leadership of WWE are now more open to mentioning other wrestling promotions now. She stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I even turned around like, ‘What? They said this?’ Knowing that AEW works very closely with RevPro, that’s why I was like ‘aw s***,’ I don’t know if they did their research but they got their flowers. The captains of the ship are different and they’re more open and they’re more hip to what is happening right now.”

Penta defeated Pete Dunne earlier this week on WWE Raw.