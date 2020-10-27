Various News: Thunder Rosa Showcases Realistic MMA in Pro Wrestling, Joshua Bishop Out of ICW No Holds Barred Pitfighter X3

– A new video features NWA Women’s champion Thunder Rosa and radio host Jamie Kilstein showcasing realistic MMA for pro wrestling. You can see the video below:

– Joshua Bishop is out of ICW No Holds Barred’s Pitfighter X3 show. Bishop was set to face Eric Ryan but the company announced that “Due to circumstances out of our control” Bishop will not be there. Instead, Reed Bentley will face Ryan at the November 6th show, which takes place in Millville, New Jersey:

CARD SUBJECT TO CHANGE 🚨 Due to circumstances out of our control Joshua Bishop won’t be fighting at #PFX3 Give Us 2 Hours! Friday November 6th LIVE from THE BLOOD SHED in MILLVILLE NJ #PFX3 LIMITED AMOUNT OF

TICKETS LEFT! ☠️ Tickets – https://t.co/e2un0ZRKR2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X3uxzLqq3q — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) October 27, 2020