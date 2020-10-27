wrestling / News
Various News: Thunder Rosa Showcases Realistic MMA in Pro Wrestling, Joshua Bishop Out of ICW No Holds Barred Pitfighter X3
– A new video features NWA Women’s champion Thunder Rosa and radio host Jamie Kilstein showcasing realistic MMA for pro wrestling. You can see the video below:
– Joshua Bishop is out of ICW No Holds Barred’s Pitfighter X3 show. Bishop was set to face Eric Ryan but the company announced that “Due to circumstances out of our control” Bishop will not be there. Instead, Reed Bentley will face Ryan at the November 6th show, which takes place in Millville, New Jersey:
Due to circumstances out of our control Joshua Bishop won’t be fighting at #PFX3
Friday November 6th LIVE from THE BLOOD SHED in MILLVILLE NJ #PFX3
REED BENTLEY vs
ERIC RYAN ☠️
Friday November 6th LIVE from THE BLOOD SHED in MILLVILLE NJ #PFX3
