Various News: Thunder Rosa Showcases Realistic MMA in Pro Wrestling, Joshua Bishop Out of ICW No Holds Barred Pitfighter X3

October 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Thunder Rosa AEW All Out

– A new video features NWA Women’s champion Thunder Rosa and radio host Jamie Kilstein showcasing realistic MMA for pro wrestling. You can see the video below:

– Joshua Bishop is out of ICW No Holds Barred’s Pitfighter X3 show. Bishop was set to face Eric Ryan but the company announced that “Due to circumstances out of our control” Bishop will not be there. Instead, Reed Bentley will face Ryan at the November 6th show, which takes place in Millville, New Jersey:

