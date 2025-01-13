Thunder Rosa has not been shy about her desire to wrestle Mercedes Mone and now she even has a stipulation in mind for their match. In an interview with Tim Hann Rivera (via Fightful), she reiterated previous claims that she hoped to have a match with Mone soon.

Thunder Rosa said: “I just want to beat her ass. I just want to beat everybody’s ass. But I don’t want to do a street fight. I would love to do, because she’s been having some badass matches, she did this in NXT with Bayley, I want to do an Iron Woman match with her. It’s time for her. She likes doing some crazy shit, and I think she’s at another level, and that would definitely put my ass in shape. I really do want to do that.”