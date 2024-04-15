Thunder Rosa Suspects She Will Need Back Surgery Eventually

Thunder Rosa was out for over a year due to suffering a back injury, only returning after months of rehab. In an interview with the KiddChris Show (via Fightful), the former AEW women’s world champion said that she thinks she may need back surgery in the future.

She said: “I think the possibility of surgery will be probably in the future. There were two things happening at the same time. I had tears on my lower back and I had herniations. Before you can do anything, you have to wait for the tears to not be tears. After, that’s when you can do the exercises. It took me about seven to eight months to exercise properly. There are a lot of things I had to change with training anf in my life. I was a runner, I can no longer run. You have to pick and choose what you ca do. I want to still be at 100% in the ring, so I had to change everything.“