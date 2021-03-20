Thunder Rosa Talks About Developing Future Talent In Mission Pro Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Thunder Rosa spoke about developing talent in Mission Pro Wrestling that could eventually go to have bigger careers in AEW or WWE. Here are highlights:

On Mission Pro Wrestling alerting bigger companies to valuable talent: “I think a lot of people are watching Mission Pro Wrestling and are paying a lot of attention to our talent that we are more than happy to bring and help to cultivate and help as much as possible. I mean, my husband and I, we always have an eye for certain people. We’ll be like,‘She’s definitely a star in the making. We need to get her on our show before anybody else, before she gets signed.’ For example Zoey Skye/Teresa Serrano/Lacey Ryan. We knew from the moment we met her she was going to be signed, she was going to be a star. She had so much star potential and we were very happy that she got signed. Elayna Black, I’ve known her since she was, like, fourteen. This was way before she got signed and I saw her develop, you know? Just seeing her succeed makes me really happy and she was part of our first show. Made me really, really happy. The other one, too—we wanted to ring Priscilla Kelly, too, but it was too late. She’s definitely another one we are excited about.”

On future plans for the company: “I can’t really say anything yet. You guys have to see it, unfortunately. You know I like to tell you the tea sometimes, but I can’t always! So, you guys are gonna be surprised about what you see. Like I said, Mission Pro Wrestling has been, definitely, a parachute for a lot of girls to jump and be like, ‘Yeah, this is me, guys. Look at me. I’m great. I’m a great wrestler.’ The way we structured things and how serious we take every single match, because we definitely want to tape every single match like it’s a TV match. We have agents. The stories have to be told properly and the characters are being portrayed properly because that’s what’s going to make the difference for them to get an opportunity in a TV show or just in a bigger independent promotion.”

On the current focus: “Our focus for the ladies that come to our show is you definitely get an opportunity working TV. For 2020, that’s where the money has been on streaming services and TV shows. If they’re not trained and if they’re not shooting for that, it is harder to make a little bit more money or to get your career onto the right track. Like you mentioned at the beginning of the interview, I’ve been working TV, which is so crazy now that I think about it, for six years now. Six years. I know everybody’s journey is different. But, working for TV has really allowed me to become a professional athlete full time and I am so blessed for every single opportunity, good or bad. The experiences I went through, I’m here right now talking to you and I am about to make history once more which I am so excited about.”