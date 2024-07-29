Thunder Rosa Talks The Importance Of Veterans Giving Back To Wrestling

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Thunder Rosa gave her thoughts on various topics, including giving back to the wrestling business.

The former AEW Woemn’s Champion thinks that if you’re a veteran of 15 years or longer, then you should start giving back to the younger generation.

“I think everyone has different motives, and sometimes, even though they want to help, the powers that be don’t allow them to help [in the way that] they want to help the newer generation,” Rosa said. “I’m not, like, a super-super vet, but I’ve been in the [business] for a minute. I think once you start getting like, 15, 16 years, it is important that you help the next generation to be better, right? And that is by having good storylines with them, having good feuds, and helping them, and giving them the stuff that you know. And that’s what’s Nic’s doing everywhere.”