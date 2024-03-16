Thunder Rosa To Team With Deonna Purrazzo On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Deonna Purrazzo has revealed the tag team partner for her match against Toni Storm and Mariah May on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Friday night’s episode of Rampage, Purrazzo revealed that Thunder Rosa will join forces with her to face Storm and May on Wednesday’s show.

Purrazzo made the reveal after Storm and May defeated Little Mean Kathleen and Kayla Sparks. After the match, Purrazzo came to the stage and revealed Thunder Rosa, saying that they’d see Storm and May on Wednesday.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Kazuchika Okada

* TNT Championship I Quit Match: Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland

* Chris Jericho vs. HOOK

* Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm & Mariah May

* We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone