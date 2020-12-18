wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Expresses Thanks To AEW For Allowing Mission Pro Wrestling Talent An Opportunity
Thunder Rosa has been a regular on AEW television recently, as she is engaged in a feud with Dr. Britt Baker. However, Rosa isn’t the only unsigned women’s wrestler that has received an invaluable opportunity with the company.
Rosa took to Instagram to express thanks to AEW for allowing not only herself but other Mission Pro Wrestling talent the chance to prove themselves to the company and others in the world of wrestling.
To add to the post, Rosa shared a photo with Madi Wrenkowksi, Jazmin Allure, and Vertvixen in an AEW ring, which could hint at future appearances for the latter trio on AEW Dark.
You can read Rosa’s full message below.
Taking risks is something very scary and sometimes you feel like things might not go the way you think. But if you have faith taking a risk can change the route of your life completely…. This week it was time for our young talent some of the most hardest working people in #texas the rising starts of @missionprowrestling and students of the @doggpounddojo they believed and they were able to experiment something amazing! I’m so proud of each and every single one of them @vertvixen @madi_wrenkowski and young @jazminallure To see the excitement in their faces and shine bright in the ring makes me and the team feel amazing for their future and the future of our ladies. They demonstrated professionalism, respect and humbleness at all times and I’m very proud to see them taking their first steps to what can be a really, really bright future! Thank you to the @aewontnt family for continuing to give opportunities to new talent and taking a chance on us 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
