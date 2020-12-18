Thunder Rosa Expresses Thanks To AEW For Allowing Mission Pro Wrestling Talent An Opportunity

Thunder Rosa has been a regular on AEW television recently, as she is engaged in a feud with Dr. Britt Baker. However, Rosa isn’t the only unsigned women’s wrestler that has received an invaluable opportunity with the company.

Rosa took to Instagram to express thanks to AEW for allowing not only herself but other Mission Pro Wrestling talent the chance to prove themselves to the company and others in the world of wrestling.

To add to the post, Rosa shared a photo with Madi Wrenkowksi, Jazmin Allure, and Vertvixen in an AEW ring, which could hint at future appearances for the latter trio on AEW Dark.

You can read Rosa’s full message below.