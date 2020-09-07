Thunder Rosa Thanks Billy Corgan & Tony Khan For All Out Appearance, Wants Round Two With Shida

Thunder Rosa is grateful that she got the opportunity to compete against Hikaru Shida at AEW All Out, and would like another shot at her. Rosa, who battled Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at All Out but came up a bit short, posted to Instagram on Monday to thank NWA President Billy Corgan and AEW boss Tony Khan for making the match happen.

She also noted that she wants another go at Shida, as you can see below: