Thunder Rosa Thanks Billy Corgan & Tony Khan For All Out Appearance, Wants Round Two With Shida

September 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hikaru Shida Thunder Rosa AEW All Out

Thunder Rosa is grateful that she got the opportunity to compete against Hikaru Shida at AEW All Out, and would like another shot at her. Rosa, who battled Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at All Out but came up a bit short, posted to Instagram on Monday to thank NWA President Billy Corgan and AEW boss Tony Khan for making the match happen.

She also noted that she wants another go at Shida, as you can see below:

“Never EVER,EVER,EVER give up on yourself….when you least expect things God will bless you with the biggest challenges and opportunities! [NWA] [William Patrick Corgan] thank you so much for letting me represent the company on such a huge platform! To the [All Elite Wrestling] [Tony Khan] team thanks for taking me with open arms. This last 3 weeks have been pretty amazing! The fact that we made fans talk about #womenwrestling and ask for more is a testament that we, woman can take the center stage and main event on any show! The fans enjoyed and are ready for more… [Hikaru Shida] I’m ready for round two!”

Never EVER,EVER,EVER give up on yourself….when you least expect things God will bless you with the biggest challenges and opportunities! @nwa @williampcorgan thank you so much for letting me represent the company on such a huge platform! To the @allelitewrestling @tonyrkhan team thanks for taking me with open arms. This last 3 weeks have been pretty amazing! The fact that we made fans talk about #womenwrestling and ask for more is a testament that we, woman can take the center stage and main event on any show! The fans enjoyed and are ready for more… @shidahikaru I'm ready for round two!

