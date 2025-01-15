– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Thunder Rosa commented on the unfolding situation between Corey Graves and WWE. As noted, Graves did not join the WWE NXT broadcast team on last night’s show as previously scheduled after voicing grievances on his recent move back to NXT on his social media.

Thunder Rosa expressed her uncertainty whether the situation is a storyline or real life, but she did express that Graves made a mistake by sharing his grievances publicly through social media. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“We might think at the moment when you’re doing that it’s not gonna have any repercussions. There [have] been so many times where I have drafted tweets and I’m about to go send and I have to screenshot [and] ask someone if they think this is okay to post. And they’re [like], ‘Absolutely not. You’re trying to commit political suicide right here.'”

WWE has yet to comment on the Corey Graves situation or his status.