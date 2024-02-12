Thunder Rosa Thinks WWE Has Insulted Seth Rollins As Of Late

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Thunder Rosa gave her thoughts on various topics including the way WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was treated at the WrestleMania 40 press conference where Cody Rhodes turned down the chance to wrestle him in favor of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Rosa believes WWE has disrespected Rollins.

“They’ve been insulting him this whole entire time. I just hope, I really do hope, that there’s a good payoff for both of them. As a performer, when you have to do certain things to make other people look good that will make your character diminish, it’s rough because you’re going to suffer a lot of criticism from the fans.”

Mickie James chimed in by talking about the talent of Rollins.

“I think people forget how damn good Seth is,” James said. “When he says something like he’s been here the whole time and he’s a workhorse and he’s always defending his championship and he’s always in these marquee matches he’s always going to have a killer match at every PPV he’s at including WrestleMania, obviously, and it felt a little minimized. I hope at the backend that he steps into that; that’s a real thing of going, ‘Hold on, I’m Seth freaking Rollins.'”