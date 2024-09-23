wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Throws Out First Pitch at San Diego Padres Game
September 23, 2024 | Posted by
Former AEW Women’s world champion Thunder Rosa recently threw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game. She wrote on Twitter:
“Huge thank you to the @Padres for letting me throw out the first pitch! What an unforgettable experience 🙌⚾️ Always repping @AEW and making the #ThunderArmy proud!”
Huge thank you to the @Padres for letting me throw out the first pitch! What an unforgettable experience 🙌⚾️ Always repping @AEW and making the #ThunderArmy proud! 🌩 #Padres #SanDiego #ThunderRosa #FriarFaithful #AEW pic.twitter.com/C2J9olyG53
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) September 23, 2024
