Thunder Rosa Throws Out First Pitch at San Diego Padres Game

September 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Thunder Rosa Image Credit: AEW

Former AEW Women’s world champion Thunder Rosa recently threw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game. She wrote on Twitter:

Huge thank you to the @Padres for letting me throw out the first pitch! What an unforgettable experience 🙌⚾️ Always repping @AEW and making the #ThunderArmy proud!

